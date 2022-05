After a very disappointing season, the Winnipeg Jets are heading into the summer with a plethora of questions. Changes of some kind need to be made, and this very well could lead them to be active in the trading market. This is something that the Boston Bruins should take advantage of, as the Jets have some players who would be of great help to their lineup. Let’s now take a look at each of them.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO