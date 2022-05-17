ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KCSO: Man found shot in East Bakersfield

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 5 days ago
UPDATE (1:58 PM): The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the man found shot Tuesday morning in the area of Jeffrey and Inyo streets had at least two gunshot wounds and the investigation is ongoing.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting in East Bakersfield.

KCSO said deputies received reports of a shooting at about 2:45 a.m. on north Inyo Street.

Officials said a man was found with gunshot wounds between Irene and Jeffery streets, just east of Alta Vista Drive.

Investigators said the unidentified man had major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical.

KCSO said there is no information on a suspect and no other injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this incident, call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

