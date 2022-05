Auburn’s season is on the brink following a shutout loss to host Clemson in their NCAA Regional on Saturday afternoon. Less than a day after Bri Ellis powered Auburn to a win against Louisiana, Auburn’s bats went silent in a 1-0 loss to host Clemson at McWhorter Stadium in the regional’s winner’s bracket. Auburn mustered just four hits in the loss and now awaits a matchup with the winner of this afternoon’s game between Louisiana and UNC-Wilmington in the loser’s bracket. If Auburn loses its next game, which will start around 5 p.m., its season will be over.

AUBURN, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO