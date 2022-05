The Optimist Club of Hernando hosted the 48th annual A’Fair Saturday, May 21 around the DeSoto County Courthouse Square. A’Fair is held every year on the third Saturday of May. The day started early Saturday morning with the Laurie Wylie Memorial 5K Race at 7:30 a.m. All proceeds from the race go directly to the Laurie L. Wylie Education Fund.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO