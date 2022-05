Chris Pratt plays a man haunted by his past in the first trailer for Prime Video's upcoming series The Terminal List. Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, the eight-episode show follows James Reece, a Navy SEAL who is forced to return home when one of his platoon's covert missions goes horribly wrong. As he struggles to remember exactly what happened, Reece starts to question his own culpability. But when new evidence comes to light, he discovers that there might be a bigger conspiracy at play – and his inadvertent involvement not only endangers himself but his loved ones, too.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO