The Search For Your Perfect Wedding Guest Dress Starts Here

This Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. The bride wore a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, all accompanied by a sweeping veil. Hand embroidered into the headpiece were flowers inspired by the seaside town’s many Mediterranean gardens, as well as a depiction of the Virgin Mary. The religious iconography, based on one of Barker’s tattoos, is accompanied by text that reads “family loyalty respect”. She styled it with a pair of tulle gloves and lace pumps. “Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way,” Kardashian tells Vogue. Barker’s black double breasted suit was also designed by the Italian house.
