The Search For Your Perfect Wedding Guest Dress Starts Here

“I had 300 followers when I uploaded the photoshoot,” says 51-year-old Canadian stylist and The Row super-fan Neelam Ahooja of the Olsen-inspired shoot she staged with her best friend Mona in October 2020. The fact she now has an online audience of close to 80,000 is some indication of the reaction to it. For Neelam, an accountant-turned-stay-at-home mum who had amassed a vast collection of pieces from Mary-Kate and Ashley’s much-loved minimalist brand, it also signalled the start of a new career. “I’ve always loved styling myself and I have been dressing my friends for over a decade. I knew that if I didn’t share my archive with the world, it would begin and end with me,” she tells Vogue.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO