The Queen Just Made A Major Surprise Public Appearance Amid Her Ongoing Health Struggles–Everyone Is Thrilled!

By Faith Geiger
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

This is so exciting! After a string of missed appearances at public events due to her ongoing health issues, Queen Elizabeth was finally able to attend her first Platinum Jubilee event: The second day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which took place this past Sunday, May 15. Fans were so happy to see her looking healthy and in good spirits that she even received a standing ovation. What a relief!

Not only was the monarch able to make it to the event, but she seemed to be in a fantastic mood. Pictures captured her smiling and laughing as she arrived at the horse show in a black Range Rover. As she exited the car, cane in hand, she was greeted with a loving applause.

This surprise appearance is especially delightful considering the fact that it comes after a disheartening announcement that the queen would have to miss the State Opening of Parliament due to her mobility issues. Prince Charles took her place at this important event on May 10.

These noted mobility issues have held Her Majesty back from numerous public appearances since last October. In addition to the State Opening of Parliament, which was the most recent, these include the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, Remembrance Sunday, the General Synod, and more. Up until the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the last time she was seen publicly was at Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Alley, which took place on March 29.

We’re so happy to see her back! The equestrian event was one especially fitting place for the 96-year-old monarch to make her return, since she has a love of horses. She watched the show, which gave a look at British history and featured more than 500 horses, from the Royal Box. Sat with her were her son, Edward, and his wife, Sophie. The queen certainly seemed to enjoy it, looking happier than ever.

Fans were equally happy to see her doing well. “Aww glad she’s feeling stronger,” one commented on a photo of her at the event. “What a woman our Queen is.”

“Lovely so see Her Majesty out again. God bless the Queen,” another said.

“It was wonderful to see her majesty out and about with a beaming smile,” another agreed.

People also adored her outfit, noting that she looked “beautiful” and “elegant.” We would have to agree—she truly looked better than ever!

