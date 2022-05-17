ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Need a job? Pick from more than two dozen options at this York County job fair

By John Marks
The Herald
The Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwKKy_0fgte1zf00

Some of the largest employers and job creation groups in York County will come together Wednesday morning for the York County Job Fair.

Almost 30 employers will be represented at the Baxter Hood Center in Rock Hill. The 10 a.m.-1 p.m. event is a partnership between the Rock Hill and York County economic development offices, plus SC Works . Both public and private employers will be represented.

Businesses and agencies looking to make hires include:

▪ Anderson Under Bridge

▪ Banker Steel Co.

▪ C.M. Steel

▪ Carolina Community Actions

▪ Carolina Ingredients

▪ Coroplast

▪ CTR of The Carolinas

▪ Elkem Silicones USA Corp.

▪ Filtration Group

▪ Greif

▪ Inchem Corp.

▪ Maclean Power Systems - York

▪ MaxAbilities

▪ Nation Ford Chemical

▪ New-Indy Containerboard

▪ Qure Medical

▪ Rock Hill Housing Authority

▪ Rock Hill Police Department

▪ SC Legal

▪ Schaeffler Group USA

▪ Shutterfly

▪ Stanley Black & Decker

▪ Unique USA

▪ Winbro Group

▪ York County Detention

▪ York County Government

▪ York County Sheriff’s Office

For more information, call 803-328-3881 for the Rock Hill office, 803-377-8147 for the Chester office or 803-285-6966 for the Lancaster office of SC Works between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Or, visit jobs.scworks.org .

