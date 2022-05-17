ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Sex trafficker of children sentenced to life

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bHEV_0fgtdt6500

A 55-year-old man convicted of child sex trafficking in March was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Jesus Santana Perez of Lehigh Acres trafficked underage girls and provided them with drugs, cash, and the use of his car.

Following a four-day trial in March, Perez was found guilty on two counts of human trafficking, three counts of lewd battery on a child, and one count each of use of a child in a sexual performance, delivery of drugs to a minor and delivery of alcohol to a minor.

Victims and their family members testified against him in trial, as well as child trauma experts.

The defense had asked for a 35-year sentence.

Perez has been designated a habitual felony offender on all counts as well as a sexual predator on two counts. He has been ordered to have no contact with victims or witnesses who testified.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Man Held Without Bond In Killing Of Baby, Babysitter In Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout North Broward County Friday, faced a judge Saturday on some of the charges and was denied bond. Neighbors confirm the suspect is Dale Daniel Spidle. In Broward bond court Saturday, Spidle appeared wearing a large cast and complaining that his arm was broken in three places. He was given no bond on a charge of premeditated murder. According to police, Spidle went on a deadly rampage killing an infant and his babysitter in the unit next to where he lives at the Ramblewood East condominiums...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy