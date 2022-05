The Homer varsity girls and boys lacrosse squads qualified for their respective Section III Class C Tournaments. The Trojans’ girls team is the 2nd seed in their Class C Tournament. Homer will host 7th-seeded Whitesboro at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinal round. The winner of this game moves on to the semifinal round at Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square, which is slated for 5 p.m. next Thursday.

HOMER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO