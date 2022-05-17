ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna, 63, Rocks Low-Cut Bustier Top & Shorts For Night Out After Split From Longtime BF

By Olivia Elgart
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Madonna always makes a statement no matter where she is and that’s exactly what she did for a fun night out with friends. The 63-year-old rocked a strapless, black satin bustier top with a plunging neckline and tucked it into a pair of high-waisted neon green shorts. She topped her look off with a printed blouse and fishnet tights.

Madonna’s bustier featured a sweetheart neckline that was lined with sheer lace and she tucked the top into baggy green Balenciaga shorts with a tight elastic waistband around her waist. On top of her corset, she wore a floral patterned button-down shirt, leaving it unbuttoned. A pair of fishnet tights, black leather booties, and layered necklaces and bracelets tied her look together.

As for her glam, the singer had her long, platinum blonde hair down in loose waves while a dark, sultry smokey eye and a brown matte lip completed her look.

Madonna has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits lately and one of our favorites was her head-to-toe black outfit featuring a leather moto jacket lined with silver studs, a corset, and shorts. Under her moto jacket, she wore a sheer black, high-neck bodysuit with yet another strapless, plunging black corset on top. She tucked the corset into a pair of high-waisted satin black, zip-up shorts and topped her look off with a pair of fishnet tights.

Madonna and her backup dancer boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, 28, reportedly broke up after three years. “Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split,” a source for The Sun claimed. “She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.”

Shmykie Bransky
5d ago

MY GOD! She looks SO low class and cheap!!! You'd think that with all of her money and exposure to so many different cultures, she would have cultivated/acquired SOME modicum of taste and refinement by now!!

YouCan’tBeSerious
5d ago

Madonna’s natural beauty is long gone. The over indulgence of plastic surgery and the amount of makeup she wears isn’t attractive or appealing.

Gayle Harris
4d ago

Madonna, honey give it up...please. I have never purchased any of your music. Some of your music is as trashy as you look. Old attention seeker.

