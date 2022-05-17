See the child vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Missouri

There are at least 37 abortion providers in a region comprising Missouri and its neighboring states. If Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, the number of options in the region would be reduced immediately to 23 because of trigger laws. The Missourian’s count of clinics is based...
(The Center Square) – Missouri’s tax revenue is increasing along with its employment. Payrolls in Missouri grew by 76,000 in April compared to April 2021, according to a report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC). The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased 1.3 percentage points, from 4.7% in April 2021 to 3.4% last month. The April rate was two percentage points below March (3.6%).
Kalena Bruce of Stockton, a candidate in the 4th Congressional District primary, speaks April 8 at Boone County Republican Lincoln Days in Columbia. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) If Missouri’s primary election were held today, three candidates in the 4th Congressional District Republican contest would not be able to vote for themselves....
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri inmates' personal mail must be sent to Florida for scanning, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections (DOC). The DOC announced Tuesday that personal postal mail must be mailed to a Digital Mail Center in Tampa, Florida, beginning July 1. Once the...
The importance of safe boating has its own week with National Safe Boating Week, May 21 to 27. National Safe Boating Week is purposefully scheduled just prior to Memorial Day weekend, which many people consider the kickoff to the boating season, according to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Heavy storms caused flooding and other damage in St. Louis and the county on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Photos by Robert Cohen, Laurie Skrivan and David Carson. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
At least one tornado touched down early Thursday evening in St. Louis County, part of a strong storm system that hammered much of the region, according to the local forecast office of the National Weather Service. At 5 p.m., the agency issued tornado warnings for much of the St. Louis...
Missouri State Parks is participating in the Blue Star Museums program, which offers free tours to the nation's active-duty personnel and their families, according to a state press release. The Blue Star Museums program is a collaborative effort of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the U.S....
