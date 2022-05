On Wednesday (May 18), Sheriff Mitch Ralston recognized a Lindale resident who is employed herein Gordon County, for locating a lost/runaway child. On May 11, shortly after midnight, Ms. Daria Escutia-Hernandez was driving west on State Route 53 toward her home in Lindale, Georgia. Along the route, she observed a small child walking along the side of the roadway. Ms. Escutia-Hernandez immediately stopped, approached the child and put him inside her car. She called 911 and kept the child safely until the arrival of deputy sheriffs a few minutes later. The deputies took the child home in Plainville and learned that he had left the house without the knowledge of the adults there.

