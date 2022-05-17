ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Suspect attempts to cash stolen money orders in West Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 5 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in attempting to cash stolen money orders.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man is allegedly responsible for attempting to cash stolen money orders at a bank on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.

    (West Springfield Police Department)
    (West Springfield Police Department)
    (West Springfield Police Department)
If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 ext. 245. You can also text-a-tip by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

WWLP

