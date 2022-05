On Friday, a fully operational cross-border drug tunnel was found in San Diego with enough illegal drugs that can kill everyone in the state of California. Federal officials announced on Monday that they discovered the subterranean passage, which is equipped with a rail system and electricity, near the US-Mexico border in California. They said the sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel linked Tijuana to a warehouse near San Diego’s Otay Mesa border.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO