Today’s Weather: 5/17/22

Would money help seed your dreams of becoming a successful author?. Would you like author and publishing mentoring from seasoned authors and publishing providers?. The Aspiring Authors Scholarships sponsored by the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame® will be awarded in September 2022. Each award will consist of cash and a mentorship. There are two basic elements: Qualification and Mentoring. Not only writing talent but a professional-level commitment to authorship before, during, and after the publication of their work. In addition, an extensive mentoring program will be part of the program, compulsory for each recipient, and designed to launch the author’s current project but also to provide training in editorial and marketing excellence.

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO