Egg Harbor Township, NJ

RiRi Returns Home – 10 Days After EHT, NJ House Fire

By Harry Hurley
 5 days ago
A happy ending is such a beautiful thing. Rianna, also known as RiRi, who ran away from the May 6, 2022 house fire (Scholey/Sibbert Families) on the 300 block of Superior Road, Egg Harbor Township has been found. RiRi was on her own...

NJ.com

Young swimmer rushed to trauma center after getting caught in rip current at N.J. beach, officials say

Three children were rescued by lifeguards at an Ocean City beach Saturday afternoon after getting caught in a rip current, city officials said. Two of the juveniles, from Hammonton, were taken to Shore Medical Center as a precaution. But the third, a 12-year-old boy from Mays Landing, was rushed from the hospital to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital, as he was breathing on his own but unresponsive, according to a spokesperson for the city.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

6-year-old on dirt bike hospitalized after collision with truck

A 6-year-old boy riding a dirt bike Friday was hospitalized after colliding with a truck hauling a horse trailer in Mansfield, Burlington County, police said Saturday. The boy was struck by the trailer’s rear fender after the truck swerved to avoid him when he entered the roadway, a township police report said. The boy was treated for injuries on the scene, then taken to a hospital in Trenton.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Hope, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Pets & Animals
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Man steals puppy from N.J. pet shop

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. -- The search is on for a puppy thief in Monmouth County.Investigators say the man seen in surveillance video swiped a cockapoo puppy from the Pet Shoppe on Route 35 in Middletown on Thursday afternoon.According to police, the man came into the store and asked if they had any cockapoo or goldendoodle puppies for sale. He then began to play with a 10-week-old cockapoo puppy and moments later, police say he picked the puppy up and ran out.After stealing the puppy, police say he got into a small black SUV with the partial New Jersey license plate of X58.The suspect was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, orange Crocs and a black sweatshirt with the words "Key Street" on the  sleeves.Anyone with any information should contact Middletown Police.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ beach tragedy was a kid just being a kid (Opinion)

What started a few days ago for Angela Caverly as a family vacation to a rented Toms River home to enjoy the New Jersey shore a few days has ended with funeral plans. It’s unthinkable. Her 18-year-old son Levi is gone, killed when a giant 10-foot-deep hole he and his sister dug out of the sand using frisbees had its walls collapse in on him.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
BreakingAC

Overturned dump truck closes EHT road

A dump truck overturned on a curve in Egg Harbor Township, temporarily closing part of Spruce Avenue on Friday. Joe R. Humphers, 55, was driving a loaded 2000 tri-axle Mac Truck north on the S curve on Spruce at about 3 p.m., when he went into the southbound lane and lost control, Lt. Cherie Burgan said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

Pilot known for N.J. emergency landing escapes serious crash

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A pilot who pulled off an emergency landing in New Jersey last year now has another incredible story of survival.Landon Lucas, 19, was the only passenger on a small plane when it crashed upside down on April 9 in New Mexico. The pilot died, and Lucas suffered a broken spine, ribs and both legs."I actually managed to crawl out of the airplane with all of these injuries by myself, and it's kind of just crazy," he told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. You may remember Lucas from last July when he grabbed headlines for safely landing a plane on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey after its engine failed. Lucas is now recovering from seven surgeries but says he will be back in the sky as soon as he can. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

You Must Travel the Most Scenic Road in New Jersey One of the Best in America

Isn't it nice to take a drive on a scenic road here in New Jersey? In Ocean County, we have some very scenic roads along our waterfront and through our pines. There is always a different type of "scenic" drive here in New Jersey. Whether it's along the Atlantic Ocean, Pine Barrens, Northwest Mountains, or Farm Country, there are all kinds of different scenes here in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Northfield NJ
