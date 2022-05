Plainview ISD looked to one of its own to lead South Elementary as principal next year. Following an executive session that lasted one hour and 11 minutes, the board approved Jennifer Hughey for the position with a split vote of 4-3. Board members Sylvia De La Garza, JoAnn Rey and Adam Soto voted against. Hughey is currently principal of La Mesa Elementary. The Oklahoma-native is a graduate of both Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Arizona State University, according to her bio on the district website. She is married to WBU assistant basketball coach Landon Hughey. They have two daughters and twins on the way. The board also approved the hire of Pilar Moreno as executive director of teaching and learning. Moreno is currently listed as the director of bilingual/ESL for Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District. Her appointment was approved unanimously.

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO