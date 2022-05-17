Children First Announces Naming of Teacher Resource Room

Manatee Memorial Hospital will host an open house-style Emergency Expo where patients and community members come to the hospital to speak with physicians and other emergency care providers about emergencies and stroke services. The Expo will feature resource booths to provide information to attendees about our support services for Emergency and Stroke Care. In addition, we will have Physicians and care providers available to discuss an abundance of services ranging including Heart and Vascular Center, Hands-Only CPR Training, Stroke Care and Blood Pressure Checks, Manatee Physicians Alliance, and Emergency Department and the new ER in Sun City Center, a freestanding emergency department. Additionally, we are pleased that Manatee County EMS/Paramedics Programs, Manatee Outpatient Rehab, and Manatee Radiology will all be present and available. The Expo is a family-friendly event with an opportunity to tour an ambulance, speak with our medical teams, and enjoy lots of hospital giveaway items.
