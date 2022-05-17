Children First Announces Naming of Teacher Resource Room

After an amazing season, in fact so far, their best performance since their inception in 2015, the Sarasota Manatees are shaking things up with new ideas. Having new required tryouts and a combine this summer is just one of the on the court changes. Bringing back a development to compete in practices at a high level and replace injured players or those who are having scheduling issues. Revamping player percentage of commissions and much more. The new revamp is coming with new uniforms, a slew of new logos directly connected to their NFT project! Co-Owner of the team and tech investor Andre Spivey is quoted as saying, “One of the ways in which we have been around longer than most pro-teams in the area is by continuing to be innovative. Recognizing mistakes, missed opportunities and being constantly willing to disrupt ourselves.”

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO