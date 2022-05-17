ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Children First Announces Naming of Teacher Resource Room

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren First is proud to announce the naming of the agency’s Teacher Resource Room for long-time supporters Katherine and Frank Martucci. In a special ceremony with board members and staff, the couple was recognized for their most recent gift of $150,000, directed by Frank in honor of Katherine’s board leadership and...

