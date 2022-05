A convicted drug dealer was nabbed by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy after he was spotted driving a vehicle with a burned-out headlight. Joseph Carl Freeman, 39, of Tampa, was driving a gray Pontiac at 9:11 p.m. Thursday in Webster when a deputy noticed the vehicle had an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report. During a traffic stop, the New Jersey native admitted his Virginia driver’s license has been revoked.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO