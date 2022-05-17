ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Plays Soccer in Africa Following Album Release

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a five-year hiatus from dropping new music, Hip Hop’s millennial heir Kendrick Lamar celebrated the release of his latest critically acclaimed...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jamestown Boys
thesource.com

The Notorious B.I.G. Comes Back To Life In ‘The Brook’ Digital Metaverse

The Notorious B.I.G. estate dropped a major metaverse announcement on Christopher Wallace’s (Biggie’s) would-be 50th birthday on Saturday, May 21. Biggie fans can enjoy The Notorious B.I.G. on Web3 via a hyperrealistic model of his likeness in a new metaverse activation called “The Brook.” Fans can register to be the first alerted to when they can enter this unique world.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

Babyface Ray Drops ‘FACE’ Deluxe Album

Babyface Ray may have a calm demeanor on the microphone, but he has no chill when making music. The Detroit rapper released his debut studio album FACE just four months ago. At midnight, Babyface Ray added eight extra tracks to his FACE album, bringing the total to 28. Babyface Ray,...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Dreezy Releases New Album ‘HITGIRL’ Entirely Produced by Hit-Boy

Dreezy has released her new and highly anticipated album HITGIRL. Hit-Boy, three-time GRAMMY Award winner, executive produced the 10-track album, which features Future, Coi Leray, Jeremih, and INK. “When you listen to this, I want you to hear one producer and a female kill a whole project together,” Dreezy says....
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Quavo and Takeoff Release New Single “Hotel Lobby”

The tag team of Quavo and Takeoff is officially here. The duo has joined for the new wild single and video “Hotel Lobby.”. As Quavo and Takeoff swap one intoxicating bar after another, the airy cinematic production and sinister pace establish the tone. The song video, which was co-directed by Keemotion and Quavo, is a bizarre homage to Terry Gilliam’s cult masterpiece Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which starred Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro. Quavo and Takeoff play Raoul Duke and Dr. Gonzo, respectively, as they cruise around the desert with a “mobile pharmacy” before pulling up to a Las Vegas hotel and barely passing through the doors to check in. As they present the South’s first real hip-hop dedication to the late Hunter S. Thompson, they provide all kinds of psychedelic, tripped-out trap lunacy.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Lil Wayne and Mark Cuban Allegedly Squash Beef

The unexpected beef between Lil Wayne and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban appears to be over. Weezy’s right-hand man Mack Maine took to Twitter to say he had just gotten off the phone with the two and “It’s all love!!!”. The war of words between the Hip...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy