More Explores: Iguanaland in Punta Gorda

By Rachel Anderson
 5 days ago
The largest reptile zoo in the state of Florida is now open in Punta Gorda!

Iguanaland is home to over 200 species of reptiles! Some of them are endangered or rare that Iguanaland is one of the only places in the country to get an up close look at them!

The three main missions at Iguanaland are to conserve, educate and provide a space for continuing research.

Iguanaland is open daily from 10am to 6pm. Tickets are available at the door or online at

