Harrison County, IN

Two killed in police shooting in southern Indiana

By Jeff Wiehe
WANE-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were killed Monday in a police-involved shooting after officers and Good Samaritans stopped to help what appeared to be a a stranded motorist, according to the Indiana State Police. Officers with the Palmyra Police...

