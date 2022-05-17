Yates County offers workers free CDL training to boost hiring, retention

Yates County is getting another $150,000 in opioid lawsuit settlement money. The state sued Johnson & Johnson and other drug manufacturers in 2019, claiming they were responsible for the recent rise in opioid overdose deaths. Johnson & Johnson settled out of court, agreeing to pay the state $230 million. The Yates County Legislature authorized the settlement agreement on behalf of the county last September. Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn says even though part of the settlement money can be spent however the county wants, it will all go to education, prevention, and treatment.
