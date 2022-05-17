ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Yates County offers workers free CDL training to boost hiring, retention

By Ted Baker
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new perk for Yates County workers. The county legislature passed a measure at its last meeting under which the county will pay the cost for its workers to take classes to get their Class B...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

58 more conditional cannabis cultivator licenses approved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 58 more cultivator licenses Thursday and some of them are in the Finger Lakes area. Growing Family Farms in Monroe County, Emily Kyle Nutrition and Proper re-leaf in Livingston County, and Gage Farms in Yates County all got the go-ahead to grow cannabis for the adult-use market in New York.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

HEALing Communities Study tackling the “public health crisis” of opioid addiction

Monika Salvage calls opioid abuse in Auburn and Cayuga County a public health crisis. Salvage is the Project Director for the HEALing Communities Study. HEAL stands for Helping to End Addiction Long Term. The project’s goal is to reduce opioid overdose deaths by 40%. Salvage recently made a presentation on the project’s progress to the Auburn City Council, including the results of an in-depth study of addiction in the county. She says the study is the first step in tackling the problem.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

Nine-Element Watershed Plan Sent to New York State

After nearly four years of study, analysis, and preparation, the Seneca-Keuka Lake Watershed 9 Element Plan is now in the hands of New York State officials at the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Department of State. The plan should be fully approved and available for local use during the upcoming New York State grant application process as local organizations seek funds for projects to improve water quality in the lakes. 9E Plans are among the approaches endorsed by the New York State DEC for Clean Water Planning across the state.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Steuben Public Health volunteers celebrated

The scores of volunteers recruited to assist at Steuben County testing and vaccination clinics throughout the county during the COVID-19 pandemic were thanked for their efforts at the recent Open House at the Robert N. Austin American Legion Post 1279 in Campbell. “We can’t thank you enough for giving of...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Two Irondequoit fire districts become first-ever to merge in New York State

A pair of fire districts in the town of Irondequoit have consolidated in efforts to better serve the community. After successfully serving their respective communities for nearly 200 years combined, the Ridge Culver Fire District and Laurelton Fire District have become the Irondequoit Fire District as of Monday, May 16, 2022. This first-ever consolidation of its kind involving any municipalities in New York State.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
FL Radio Group

Lodi Native Named New Geneva City Manager

Geneva’s next City Manager is a Lodi native, currently working as the Tompkins County Deputy County Administrator. Amie Hendrix has been selected to succeed Sage Gerling as city manager. In a news release from the city, Hendrix a South Seneca graduate, said “Growing up in nearby Seneca County I...
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Legislature#Android#Flx#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County getting $150,000 in opioid lawsuit settlement money

Yates County is getting another $150,000 in opioid lawsuit settlement money. The state sued Johnson & Johnson and other drug manufacturers in 2019, claiming they were responsible for the recent rise in opioid overdose deaths. Johnson & Johnson settled out of court, agreeing to pay the state $230 million. The Yates County Legislature authorized the settlement agreement on behalf of the county last September. Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn says even though part of the settlement money can be spent however the county wants, it will all go to education, prevention, and treatment.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Deadly Week for COVID in Broome County

The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WHEC TV-10

Americans can order 8 more free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Americans can order eight more free, at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. This brings the total number of free test kits offered to 16 per household after families had other opportunities to order free tests in January and March. During that January rollout, nearly half of...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY AG still investigating whether state can sue gun makers in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State lawmakers passed a law in 2021 that allows the New York state attorney general to sue gun manufacturers if they're believed to have been negligent and if they may have played a part in gun violence. The law allows the AG to sue manufacturers even if they're out of state. The AG's office has yet to sue any gun manufacturers since the new law took effect.
BUFFALO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Vendors sought for the 5th Taste of Wayne County event

The Village of Newark, the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce, and the Wayne County Farm Bureau are joining forces to host Taste of Wayne County for the fifth year. This exciting outdoor event will be held on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 from 4:30 to 8:30 PM along VanBuren Street from Main Street to East Avenue, and in T. Spencer Knight Canal Park.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

78K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy