Yates County offers workers free CDL training to boost hiring, retention

After nearly four years of study, analysis, and preparation, the Seneca-Keuka Lake Watershed 9 Element Plan is now in the hands of New York State officials at the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Department of State. The plan should be fully approved and available for local use during the upcoming New York State grant application process as local organizations seek funds for projects to improve water quality in the lakes. 9E Plans are among the approaches endorsed by the New York State DEC for Clean Water Planning across the state.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO