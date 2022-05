Joey Gmitter went 3-for-3 with a run to help Steinert top Hunterdon Central, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, 7-4, in Hamilton. Steinert (18-6) which was previously ranked in the Top 20, scored five runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Central led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the second and 4-2 after three.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO