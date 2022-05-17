ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaos erupts after gunshot hits Gaslamp Quarter business

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A chaotic scene unfolded in the Gaslamp Quarter early Tuesday morning after San Diego Police said someone fired a gunshot that struck a business.

At around 2 a.m., what was described by police as a large disturbance erupted at the intersection of Market Street and Fifth Avenue.

Moments later, someone in the group fired at least one shot -- with that bullet shattering a window of a crowded bar.

No one was struck by the shot, according to police.

However, ABC 10News learned one man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while running from the scene. His condition was unknown.

Police said it is unclear who fired the shot that led to the chaos.

