The Lakewood Police Department will be taking part in this year’s Click It or Ticket campaign, Police Chief Greg Meyer tells TLS. Click It Or Ticket is a high-publicity law enforcement effort that gives people more of a reason to buckle up – the increased threat of getting a ticket. Most people buckle up for safety. But for some people, it is the threat of the traffic ticket that spurs them to put on a safety belt.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO