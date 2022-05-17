ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Millennial Money: Learn your parents’ financial plans ASAP

By NerdWallet
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zcarh_0fgtYg2f00

My mom died at age 61, when I was 31. Seeing her headstone in a field of others smacked me with a brutal, if obvious fact: Everyone, including everyone’s parents, will die.

I promise I’m not trying to depress you. I want to prepare you, as this loss can happen sooner than you’d expect. And when parents die, it’s often up to their children to manage not just grief but also financial tasks.

Planning for those to-do’s now could help later, when you experience what may be some of your hardest days.

“We surely ought to have some idea of what we’re facing,” says Melanie Cullen, San Francisco Bay Area-based author of “Get It Together: Organize Your Records So Your Family Won’t Have To.” She adds: “On the other side of it, our parents need to know we’re interested, we care, we’re there to help.”

Here’s why, how and what to talk about with your parents.

WHY MUST I DISCUSS THIS MORBID TOPIC?

Without documented plans for your parents’ end-of-life finances, you may wind up scraping for cash.

Say you weren’t given access to your parents’ financial accounts in the case of incapacitation or death. What would happen if your parents were too sick to manage their finances? You would need to pay their bills but couldn’t tap their money to do so. Then you couldn’t use their money for their funeral, which could cost thousands of dollars.

Many caregivers wind up “digging into their own money,” says AARP family caregiving expert Amanda Singleton. You can’t save or invest money that’s covering your parents’ expenses, she adds. And if you’re short on cash, you may take on debt.

Beyond this potential financial hit, your parents’ plans and wishes are less likely to be fulfilled if you don’t know what they are.

For example, in the months when my mom was dying, we never discussed her funeral. So when I planned it, I was engulfed in both grief and guesswork.

My family spent an enormous sum of money on an open-casket service, in part because we didn’t know what to do and struggled to focus on the decision. I suspect that my thrifty, camera-shy mom would have preferred a simple (and less expensive) cremation.

HOW DO I FRAME THE CONVERSATION?

Broach the subject with sensitivity and respect. Personal finance is an uncomfortable topic for many. Now your parents must talk about both money and death with their kid.

Your parents have likely attended more funerals than you and may have managed their own parents’ deaths. Consider tapping those experiences to start your conversation, suggests Singleton, who’s also an estate-planning attorney in St. Petersburg, Florida . Ask how they handled their loved ones’ end-of-life care.

Did Grandma have an up-to-date will and make her financial information easy for your parents to find? Maybe they can follow her lead. Or if your parents had to sort out messy finances, recalling that experience could prompt them to get organized.

Another option: Lead with a topical or personal prompt. That’s what Mark Schrader, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based certified financial planner, did with his mom. When his CFP courses covered certain planning-related topics, he would bring up what he was learning and ask about her intentions.

If you’ve learned about end-of-life planning on your own - say, in an article - or are making your own arrangements, let your parents know and ask for their point of view.

“Make it a planning and preparation conversation,” says Schrader, who’s also a financial planning strategist at TIAA , a retirement-planning organization. “It’s not as much about the numbers or ‘how much do you have in these accounts?’ but ‘what accounts do you have, and how can I help if for some reason you couldn’t be there?’”

WHAT SHOULD WE COVER?

Ask if your parents have a power of attorney for finances. This legal document names someone who can make money decisions on their behalf. Also learn whether they have similar documents for medical care, such as an advanced care directive, health care proxy or power of attorney for health care. A living will can be helpful, since this document outlines what they might want for end-of-life care.

Learn whether or not your parents have an up-to-date estate plan. This might include a will or a living trust that specifies how they want their assets distributed. Assets would include their house, vehicle, stocks and money in various accounts.

If your parents die without an estate plan, state law determines who gets their stuff - and the distribution may not be what they wanted.

If your parents (or you, for that matter) don’t have an estate plan, consider looking for an estate-planning attorney or low-cost will services.

Consult a professional for personalized advice. But if you want to get organized and focused first, look into AARP’s caregiving guide s, which include resources and checklists. Or consider trying a death-planning app, such as Lantern, Cake, Empathy or Everplans.

WHEN DO I BRING THIS UP?

Discuss this topic now, as loved ones can die sooner than you’d imagine.

And your parents’ lives and plans will change, so Cullen suggests you “go into it as a lifelong conversation.”

By LAURA MCMULLEN of NerdWallet

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Missing Poughkeepsie 20-year-old found dead

A missing 20-year-old from Poughkeepsie with special needs has been found dead, according to a Facebook post by his mother. Alicia McIver posted: “It is with the greatest sadness that I inform you all that the perfect, precious soul that was my son Jordan ‘Jay’ Jones was found deceased. I was informed last night by the city of Poughkeepsie PD. At this time, I'd like to thank you all for your help and prayers, and ask that you give me time. I will announce funeral arrangements as soon as they become finalized. Please pray for the strength for me and my family during this time.”
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Planning#Estate Planning#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
AARP
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy