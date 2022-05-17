ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Statement by AERA President Rich Milner and AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine on the Racist Murders in Buffalo

By American Educational Research Association (AERA)
 5 days ago

Newswise — The American Education Research Association grieves for all those who lost their lives to, and with all those who suffer from, the racist violence in the assault in Buffalo. It is an outrage that racism, compounded by deadly weapons, continues to take innocent lives in our...

Experts to Discuss Mass Shooting in Buffalo

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Experts at Binghamton University, State University of New York will discuss issues surrounding the recent mass shooting in Buffalo at 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, via Zoom. The tragic, racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., by an 18-year-old has captivated the nation. Experts at Binghamton...
BUFFALO, NY
Predicting and Addressing Food and Nutrition Security, Clemson Professor Offers Research and Insight.

Last weekend’s attack on a Buffalo, New York, supermarket has brought national attention to the issue of food deserts -- areas with limited or no access to healthy, affordable food, whether through supermarkets, supercenters, or local grocery stores. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that 19 million Americans -- 6.1% of the U.S. population -- lived in food deserts, and the issue persists today. Catherine Mobley, professor of sociology at Clemson University, is among a group of University researchers who explore the subject, conducting research on pre- and post-COVID-19 related food and nutrition security in South Carolina and investigating food insecurity in nine rural South Carolina counties and on the Clemson campus. These studies reinforced research on food deserts and food access issues experienced across both rural and urban areas.
BUFFALO, NY

