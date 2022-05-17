ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Police Department holds career fair

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for a career in law enforcement?...

New bodycam video shows Florida deputy using Taser that sparked large fire at gas station

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released additional video from body cameras worn by deputies during an attempted arrest of a man at a Wawa gas station following a pursuit in February, that resulted in a sudden explosion of fire and multiple people hurt. The video shows an apparent struggle between deputies and a suspect, 26-year-old Jean Barreto-Baerga, followed by a sudden explosion of fire.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Buffalo shooting victims remembered at Lake Eola vigil

A vigil was held at Orlando's Lake Eola Park on Thursday for the 10 people who were killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on Saturday. The niece of one of the victims was there. She says that her aunt, 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, was killed soon after she visited her husband at a nursing home.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida safety crews trained for sand collapses

Lifeguards in Volusia County are getting some extra training on how to respond to a sand collapse. There have been two deadly collapses over the past few days, one in New Jersey and another in Utah. Now, first responders are getting prepped for this type of incident, possibly here.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Video: Hillsborough County deputies rescue 9-year-old boy from Seffner home fire

SEFFNER, Fla. - A 9-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after Hillsborough County deputies rescued him from his burning home in Seffner on Friday. The fire ripped through the home on Joe Ebert Road – almost burning it to the ground. After sunrise, the remnants of the home were seen scorched and scattered around the property: Burned-out beams, ash and a barely standing house that is no longer livable.
SEFFNER, FL
Verizon looking to add more cell towers in Orlando

Verizon Wireless recently announced that it would invest an additional $149 million to upgrade its cell towers and connections in Florida. That investment is on top of $1 billion the company previously announced it was spending to expand its network in the state.
ORLANDO, FL
SKYFOX Drone captures storms near Deltona

The SKYFOX Drone flew over Deltona this week and captured some spectacular lighting from distant storms. We are slowly moving into our summer rain patterns as daytime temperatures begin to heat up.
DELTONA, FL
Monster Jam World Finals come to Orlando's Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is hosting the Monster Jam World Finals this weekend and the monster trucks have pulled into Camping World Stadium where the best of the best will compete in the two-day championship event. "You pay for the whole seat, but you're only going to need the edge,"...
ORLANDO, FL
Another round of rain, storms possible Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Keep the umbrella handy! The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a hot and humid Sunday before another round of rain and storms move in. WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Today’s forecast high: 92 degrees. Tonight's forecast low: 72 degrees. Main weather...
ORLANDO, FL

