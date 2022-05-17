Orlando Police Department holds career fair

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released additional video from body cameras worn by deputies during an attempted arrest of a man at a Wawa gas station following a pursuit in February, that resulted in a sudden explosion of fire and multiple people hurt. The video shows an apparent struggle between deputies and a suspect, 26-year-old Jean Barreto-Baerga, followed by a sudden explosion of fire.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are trying to find a missing 33-year-old woman. Wendy Martinez was last seen on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. on Madison Ave. near Vera St., according to police. They say Wendy has various mental issues, including paranoid schizophrenia and anxiety, and has the mental capacity of a teenager.
A vigil was held at Orlando's Lake Eola Park on Thursday for the 10 people who were killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on Saturday. The niece of one of the victims was there. She says that her aunt, 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, was killed soon after she visited her husband at a nursing home.
Lifeguards in Volusia County are getting some extra training on how to respond to a sand collapse. There have been two deadly collapses over the past few days, one in New Jersey and another in Utah. Now, first responders are getting prepped for this type of incident, possibly here.
SEFFNER, Fla. - A 9-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after Hillsborough County deputies rescued him from his burning home in Seffner on Friday. The fire ripped through the home on Joe Ebert Road – almost burning it to the ground. After sunrise, the remnants of the home were seen scorched and scattered around the property: Burned-out beams, ash and a barely standing house that is no longer livable.
WARNING: The following video is intense and graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised. It shows various perspectives from Osceola County deputies’ body cameras during an arrest attempt at a Wawa gas station. It.
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - There was an unexpected guest at one Florida woman's home, only she wasn't home to see in person last week. But there was plenty of evidence left behind that someone, or something, had been at her front door. "Why are my plants moved?" Jepha Mooi thought to...
Verizon Wireless recently announced that it would invest an additional $149 million to upgrade its cell towers and connections in Florida. That investment is on top of $1 billion the company previously announced it was spending to expand its network in the state.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is hosting the Monster Jam World Finals this weekend and the monster trucks have pulled into Camping World Stadium where the best of the best will compete in the two-day championship event. "You pay for the whole seat, but you're only going to need the edge,"...
BUNNELL, Fla. - National Weather Service officials say they don’t just rely on Doppler radar to track storms -- they also have eyes on the ground. Friday evening, as the rain and wind blew through Flagler County, potential storm spotters learned how they could help during the next one.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Keep the umbrella nearby this weekend because it will be needed. A surge of tropical moisture is pushing in from the south and will be increasing our rain chances over the weekend. We've declared Friday and Saturday as FOX 35 Impact Days. Here is the Science: Down...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Keep the umbrella handy! The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a hot and humid Sunday before another round of rain and storms move in. WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Today’s forecast high: 92 degrees. Tonight's forecast low: 72 degrees. Main weather...
Comments / 0