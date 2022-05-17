Orlando Police Department holds career fair

SEFFNER, Fla. - A 9-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after Hillsborough County deputies rescued him from his burning home in Seffner on Friday. The fire ripped through the home on Joe Ebert Road – almost burning it to the ground. After sunrise, the remnants of the home were seen scorched and scattered around the property: Burned-out beams, ash and a barely standing house that is no longer livable.

SEFFNER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO