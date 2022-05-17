ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Raising fentanyl awareness with students

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18U3JS_0fgtXDbV00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools (WPS) is partnering with police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to get information to families about the dangers of fentanyl.

The district’s safety and environmental services director says while they have not seen deaths related to fentanyl, they know the importance of addressing the issue.

“We have not seen it, but we’ve heard talk,” said Terri Moses, WPS safety and environmental services director. “We know that our students are talking about it, and actually, that’s a good thing, because they’re having discussions about the fact that it’s dangerous and deadly, and we want to encourage people to research appropriate research, sound research, about the dangerous and, like I say, the deadly effects this drug has on our community.”

‘I wanted to not be a statistic’: Wichita man shares experiences with fentanyl addiction

Wichita schools handed out flyers to parents ahead of the summer break.

The hope is families can start having conversations with their kids about the danger of fentanyl. Dr. Molly Allen, a licensed psychologist, provided suggestions for parents wondering how to begin that conversation.

“You lay the groundwork earlier, you know, by keeping communication open and by being supportive of your kids and playing to the fact that they’ve got, hopefully, a good brain and play to the fact, ‘OK, here’s a good choice you made over here. Here’s a good choice you made over here, and I’m going to need you to make a good choice in this arena, too.'”

DEA website on One Pill Can Kill | KSN.com coverage on One Pill Can Kill

Another suggestion is to bring up the topic when you are in the car. She says it can be less intimidating since you are not facing each other.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Red Cross working to limit the number of house fires in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Hundreds of smoke detectors are now installed across Wichita thanks to the Red Cross. Saturday, the organization held its annual, Sound the Alarm event. The goal is to try and limit the number of house fires in the area. Shannon Wedge serves as the Executive Director of the Red Cross and says […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Mom of premature infant shares struggles amid formula shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For Raven Gonzales, the constant struggle to find enough formula for her baby becomes more and more apparent with each passing day. Her seven-month-old son, Theron, was born prematurely. “He was born at 23 weeks gestation,” Gonzales said. The current baby formula shortage nationwide is creating an additional challenge for many […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Health
Wichita, KS
Education
Sedgwick County, KS
Education
Wichita, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Society
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Education
KSN News

What qualifies as an Amber Alert?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In light of the recent Amber Alert sent out for a 5-year-old Rose Hill boy, KSN News reached out to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to find out what the procedure is for an Amber Alert. The child was found safe in Oklahoma, and two suspects were arrested. The first […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Paying tribute to fallen law enforcement officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County held a ceremony to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The ceremony is part of Law Enforcement Memorial Week, May 15-21. Local leaders, officers, and family members gathered at Wichita’s memorial outside City Hall at Main and […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Dea#Flyers#Ksnw#Wichita Public Schools#Wps
KSN News

Judge orders Wichita contractor to pay $87,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say a Wichita-area contractor engaged in deceptive and unconscionable acts. District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office presented the case to a judge who ordered an $87,477 default judgment against Dale A. Deere, doing business as Deere Contracting. The DA said two customers complained about Deere. According to court filings, one of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

At least one critical in possible southwest Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police were on the scene of a possible shooting in southwest Wichita Friday afternoon, where at least one person is in critical condition. The call came in around 4:20 p.m. The incident occurred in the 3500 block of S. Meridian Ave., near the intersection of I-235 and S Meridian Ave. Police […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
KSN News

Virtual job fair Friday for entry-level positions in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HireX is hosting a free virtual job fair on Friday, May 20, for entry-level positions in Wichita. It will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. To register for the event, click here. According to HireX, they are hosting the free virtual job fair to help job seekers displaced by COVID-19 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Oklahoma man indicted for Wichita hotel robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury in Wichita has charged an Oklahoma man in connection to two different armed hotel robberies from May 2017. On Friday, the federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 28-year-old Darrell Black of Midwest City, Oklahoma, with two counts of interference with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy