Bend, OR

Bend Welcomes New Fire Marshal

 5 days ago

Bend Fire & Rescue is excited to welcome Jason Bolen as the new Fire Marshal. “I am thrilled to be working for Bend Fire & Rescue” says Chief Bolan “and finding opportunities to immerse myself in the...

Prescribed Burn Friday Near Sunriver

Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District will conduct approximately 280 acres of prescribed burning three miles southwest of Sunriver and immediately west of the Three Rivers neighborhood. If conditions remain favorable, firefighters will conduct the ignitions on Friday. Ignitions will begin around 11 a.m. and last one day. No...
SUNRIVER, OR
FireFree Events In Redmond, Sisters, La Pine

As we quickly move into fire season, officials say the time to improve your defensible space is now, before fire season hits. The upcoming spring FireFree events is a great opportunity to take advantage of and starting planning around. Creating and maintaining defensible space around your home, is one of the most effective ways of improving your homes chance of surviving a wildfire without fire department assistance. FireFree urges residents to take advantage of the free event and prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.
REDMOND, OR
Community Invited To Saving Grace Hero Celebration

Saving Grace will host a free community event on May 21 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Riverbend Park to celebrate the Heroes that make their life-saving work possible. In partnership with Lay It Out Events and the Happy Girls Run, the Heroes Celebration will take place immediately after the run and will include a live band, libations, and food trucks, plus the presentation of awards to volunteers, community partners, and survivors. “After an unprecedented two years of impact on survivors, Saving Grace has been able to keep the community safe and support women, children and families during their most challenging times,” says Executive Director, Cassi MacQueen. “Saving Grace Heroes are the incredible staff, dedicated volunteers, generous community members, and resilient survivors that stand for safety, hope and healing every day.” MacQueen says.
BEND, OR
Armed Forces Day Plant Sale Saturday

If you are looking for fresh, healthy vegetable starts and perennials for your summer garden, you won’t want to miss the 5th Annual Armed Forces Day Plant sale at Central Oregon Veterans Ranch (COVR) on May 21. “We’re proud to share the wonderful garden starters that our staff and...
BEND, OR

