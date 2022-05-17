ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho governor faces Trump-backed candidate in GOP primary

By Associate Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is fighting back a Republican primary challenge from his far-right lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin. The intraparty...

AnnC
5d ago

Being a REAL conservative is now called being "far right." McGeachin's "power grab" was actually a move to bring freedom to the citizens in this great state. Which was all done legally. If Idahoans want to have freedom and promote conservative values, they need to vote for McGeachin today!

Fay Milligan
5d ago

he keeps lying in his ads that he didn't shut the state down. we ALL know different. did he think we would forget?

kmvt

Motion to allow Idaho abortion law during appeal fails

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A motion to allow Idaho’s abortion law to take effect while an appeal is decided has failed. Planned Parenthood is currently suing the state of Idaho in an effort to block the Gem State’s abortion bill from being enacted. Idaho Supreme Court justice...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho’s primary was an incumbent bloodbath

Idaho’s Republican primary produced a historic amount of blood-letting among incumbent lawmakers Tuesday, costing 19 of them their jobs. That’s nearly five times the average turnover in legislative primary races dating back nearly 30 years. It’s not uncommon for Idaho lawmakers to attract primary challengers. Since 1994, an average of 24 contested Republican primaries have taken place in each two-year election cycle. ...
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Five-term Idaho Attorney General ousted in Republican primary

BOISE, Idaho — For KTVB's full election night footage, click here. Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s Republican attorney general primary, beating a longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Far-right loses statewide, but makes big gains in Idaho Senate

While the far-right’s slate of statewide candidates suffered significant losses for the most part, its legislative picks managed far more success according to unofficial election results. Based on 35 endorsements from Idaho Freedom PAC, a group run by Dustin Hurst, vice president of the far-right Idaho Freedom Foundation, those...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

10 Things That Shock People After Moving to Idaho

We all know and love our state, whether we're a native or we've come from another state. There's a reason why Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the country. Once people figure out that living in Idaho is not the same as living in Indiana or Iowa, they appreciate the magic of the Gem State's natural beauty.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement appears to have suffered a setback in Tuesday’s primary elections. The movement proposes a shift in the Oregon-Idaho border so that rural counties in Oregon would be included in the state of Idaho. The Greater Idaho ballot initiative was on the...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Here are the key primary election results in Idaho

11:40 p.m. – Early results signal shake-up for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Debbie Critchfield continues to pull ahead of incumbent Sherri Ybarra in the Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction primary, though only about 16% of counties are reporting full results. The current votes in are tallied at 43.3% for...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho unemployment hits historic lows in April

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s unemployment rate fell to historic low of 2.6% for the month of April. The new number represents a 0.1% decline from March, when the unemployment rate was 2.6%. April was the third consecutive month of historic lows since the records began being kept in 1976.
IDAHO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight

Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count.  Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […] The post Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Greater Idaho proposal faces friction in early results Tuesday

Oregonians in two counties appeared to reject a plan Tuesday to annex parts of Oregon into Idaho, while a third county supported the proposal. The symbolic thumbs down came from voters in Douglas and Josephine counties, while voters in Klamath County backed the measure. The early results indicated the Greater Idaho movement has secured buy-in from slightly less than a majority of the counties outlined in its target areas across Eastern and Southern Oregon, which represents about three-quarters of Oregon’s landmass.
KXL

Preliminary Results: Oregon’s Primary Election 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Preliminary results of Oregon’s primary election on Tuesday show some potential winners and losers. Results are not final though until all ballots are counted due to the state’s new law passed in 2021 that allows post-marked ballots to be counted up to seven days later.
PORTLAND, OR
kmvt

Super hunt tag drawing approaching quickly

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The drawing for Idaho super hunt tags is quickly approaching. According to Idaho Fish and Game, 34 hunters win a special super hunt tag each year, allowing them to hunt big game in any open hunt in the state. In order to to win the tag,...
IDAHO STATE

