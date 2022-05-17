Lainey Wilson Announces New Single Coming This Friday, “Heart Like A Truck”

Julian Bajsel

Lainey Wilson has a brand new single on the way.

Fresh off her #1 with Cole Swindell, “Never Say Never,” her next song at country radio will be the first from her forthcoming (yet unnamed and unofficially announced) fourth studio album.

It will impact this coming Monday, May 23rd:

The song was produced by Jay Joyce and written by Lainey, Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson, and because she’s already played it several times live, her fans have already been begging for a studio version:

“I love seeing how excited y’all are for this song! Y’all asked for it, so here’s the chorus. ‘Heart Like A Truck’ will be out Friday y’all!”

Lainey most recently released her fantastic Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ record in 2021, and her very first #1 single came from that album last fall with “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

She’s one of the brightest young stars in mainstream country music right now, and this song already sounds like it has the potential to be another massive hit. And if means even more new music is on the way from the Louisiana native? I couldn’t be more excited. Stay tuned…

Here’s a little clip of her singing the new one live: