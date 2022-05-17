First Black woman appointed to Missouri Supreme Court to be sworn in

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The first Black woman to serve as a judge on the Missouri Supreme Court will formally be sworn in on Tuesday morning.

An investiture ceremony to give the oath of office to Judge Robin Ransom is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Ransom to the state's highest court in May 2021.

The governor selected Ransom after the Honorable Laura Stith retired in March 2021.

"Judge Ransom will add valuable experience, perspective, and balance to the court," said Parson in a press release from May 2021. "I have high confidence that she will continue to be a fair enforcer of the law, faithfully interpret the law as written, and reasonably consider decisions made at the trial and appellate level in her own evaluation."

Parson plans to speak at Tuesday's ceremony for Ransom. Previously, the judge was a member of the Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals. Parson appointed Ransom to the court of appeals in 2019.

Former Gov. Matt Blunt appointed Ransom as a circuit judge for St. Louis in 2008. Before that appointment, she worked for six years as a family court commissioner in St. Louis.

Ransom also served in the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the St. Louis County Public Defender's Office.

