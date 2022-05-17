ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Barnes Nature Center is opening for the season

Bristol Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – The Barnes Nature Center is opening for the season starting Saturday with a Spring Fair. The free to enter Spring Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the nature center at 175 Shrub Road. It will serve as a kickoff event for the summer line-up...

www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

Bristol Public Library unveils new display

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library has unveiled its display case of items which were left at the Vietnam Traveling Wall That Heals during its two visits to Bristol. These items were often personal mementos left in tribute to soldiers that didn’t make it home. After the most recent...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville, Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce welcome The Family Dojo

PLAINVILLE – Town leaders and the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Family Dojo, a martial arts center started by a local U.S. Marine, to town Thursday. The Family Dojo is located at 17 Farmington Ave. Owner Sean Byrne has been renovating the building, which was a former H&R Block, since January with the help of friends and family. Classes are available for both children and adults.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Joseph 'Joe' Dess

Joseph "Joe" Dess, 97, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born on Dec. 5, 1924 to the late Joseph Dess and Sophie (Rusnica) Dess, Joe was part of the Greatest Generation - and deservedly so. Not only did Joe serve in the United States Army as well as work at the Barnes Group for 48 years, where he ultimately worked as an Estimating Engineer, but Joe was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who modeled to those around him such virtues as selflessness, generosity, patience, and conscientiousness. Joe grew up in Scalp Level, PA with other coal mining families, where he attended Windber High School. Joe moved with his family to Bristol in 1942, and later attended Hillyer College (now the University of Hartford). He met the love of his life, the late Ann (Kratka) Dess, at a Lake Compounce dance in 1950; they were married for 42 years.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Hospital cancer patients have been receiving donated quilts

BRISTOL – Bristol Hospital cancer patients have been receiving donated quilts from a Waterbury-based company for a decade. “I think our mission says it all. We’re wrapping cancer patients and their families in comfort and hope, one quilt at a time,” said Deborah Van Steenbergen, founder of Quilts That Care. “We are celebrating our 10th anniversary this year. During that time we’ve made over 5,000 quilts.”
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Joseph Michael Veneziano II

It is with great sorrow that we share that our son Joseph Michael Veneziano II, 41, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022. Joseph was born on June 7, 1980 in Bristol to Joseph Michael Veneziano Sr. of New Britain and Kathy (Michaud) Veneziano Mancini of Southington.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Abrams intends to primary for 78th district state representative seat

Candidate for State Representative of the 78th District Aileen Abrams said that despite the endorsement of her opponent Joe Hoxha by Plymouth and Bristol Republicans for the district seat, she is going to push forward with primary election procedures because of her supporters’ encouragement. The 78th District State Representative...
BRISTOL, CT
