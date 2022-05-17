ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Events Beginning May 17

By Lynsey Kirk
 5 days ago

Friends Trivia
Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: No cover.
What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening of trivia and test your knowledge of the all-time favorite tv sitcom, Friends. So, grab your pals and head over for trivia, cold drinks, and good food at Brass Tap.

Wine(d) Down Wednesday
Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $39.50.
What you’ll get: Join the AR Workshop Tallahassee for a DIY class to make any wood project! In the workshop, you will have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. * BYO Beer, Wine, Snacks! *

Wonderful Wednesday
Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, begins @ 6:00 p.m.
Where: Goodwood Museum, 1600 Miccosukee Rd.
Cost: $5.00
What you’ll get: On Wednesday the 18th you’ll enjoy the sounds of Tallumba, a local Latin group who will have you dancing in no time. There will be food trucks on site for you to grab a bite. Goodwood will also be pouring sommelier-selected wines, craft beer, hard seltzer, and soft drinks sponsored, in part, by Tri-Eagle Sales. Please no BYOB or coolers at this event.

Allie & Salty Live!
Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, begins @ 6:00 p.m.
Where: Island Wing Co., 1370 Market St.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Allie and Salty will have you humming along out on the deck, while you enjoy good food and cold drinks at Island Wing Company.

Mediterranean Night with Eat Like You Give a Fork
Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00
Where: Poco Vino Wine Shop, 225 South Adams St.
Cost: $35.00
What you’ll get: Your ticket price includes a deluxe mezze platter from vegan chef Celia Bennett of Eat Like You Give a Fork: hummus, pita, tabouleh, rosemary braised white beans, falafel, dolmas, and a Greek salad. Tickets also include any glass of wine from Poco Vino’s exploration of the wines of Greece.

Majority Minority with Justin Gest
Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: You’ll hear a lecture by Dr. Justin Gest, who is an Associate Professor of Policy and Government at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government. He is the author of six books, primarily on the politics of immigration and demographic change. The topic up for discussion is one of recent debate, how do societies respond to great demographic change? This question lingers over the contemporary politics of the United States and other countries where persistent immigration has altered populations and may soon produce a majority minority milestone.

Trivia Night
Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.
Where: World of Beer Tallahassee, 830 E Lafayette St.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Enjoy cold brews and good food while you show off the plethora of useful knowledge, impressing all your friends.

Florida Emancipation Celebration
Date: Friday, May 20, 2022, begins @ 5:30 p.m.
Where: Knott House Museum, 301 E. Park Ave.
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: May 20th is the anniversary of the freeing of enslaved persons in Tallahassee. This historic announcement was made in 1865 by Union Brigadier General Edward M. McCook, whose headquarters were housed in the building that today is the Knott House Museum. Please join in for a free tour of the museum including a tour of our basement. The Knott House will also be hosting a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, celebratory drumming, and more. A free picnic lunch will follow in Lewis Park.

Night of Fireflies
Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022, begins @ 8:15 p.m.
Where: Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, 3540 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: $4.00-$6.00
What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening with Park Ranger Billy Blair and learn all about Fireflies that light up the night sky. You’ll meet at the visitor center for an educational program and then walk up the brick path to the Maclay House lawn to look for fireflies. Nets and magnifying glasses will be available for use for observation. Bug spray is recommended.

Selwyn Birchwood Live
Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022, begins @ 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bradfordville Blues Club, 7152 Moses Ln.
Cost: $25.00
What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening listening to music by Selwyn Birchwood live. Selwyn is a dynamic performer who brings his audience along for the ride, sharing in the joy of living in his music live and in the moment.

Tallahassee Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Where: 2904 Kerry Forest Pkwy
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: The Tallahassee Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of locally grown products. It is a Year-Round Market with over 25 vendors with a wide selection of items for sale.

Tallahassee Downtown Market
Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Where: Ponce de Leon Park, Downtown Tallahassee
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: Wake up to some Tallahassee goodness this Saturday at the Tallahassee Downtown Market from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fresh from the garden local produce, fresh baked breads, and unique arts and crafts hand made by local artists will be available for purchase.

Karaoke and Canvas Painting
Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: Rabbit Creek Market, 2811 Capital Circle Northeast
Cost: $35.00
What you’ll get: Join Eunique St. Claire as she leads us in karaoke and canvas painting at Rabbit Creek Market. You’ll have a fun filled evening enjoying awesome painting, snacking, singing, and shopping!

Satur-DIY Wood Workshop
Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $39.00
What you’ll get: Join the AR Workshop to work on any wood DIY projects offered. Choose any project from the list on the website. Then in the workshop you’ll have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. BYO wine or beer to sip and enjoy during the workshop. Register on-line.

Teen Challenge Tallahassee Charity Golf Tournament
Date: Monday, May 23, 2022, begins @ 9:00 a.m.
Where: Golden Eagle Country Club, 3700 Golden Eagle Dr. E.
Cost: $150.00-$2,500.00
What you’ll get: The Golden Eagle Country Club extends an invitation to golfers to participate in the 13th annual charity golf event. Participation helps to changes lives of men seeking freedom from addiction. Join in a day of fun for a worthy cause. Your ticket includes lunch, and opportunities for raffle prizes. For more information, call at 850-385-8336 ext. 1.

Wine(d) Down Wednesday
Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $39.50
What you’ll get: Join the AR Workshop Tallahassee for a DIY class to make any wood project! In the workshop, you will have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. * BYO Beer, Wine, Snacks! *

Harry Potter Trivia Night
Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.
Where: World of Beer Tallahassee, 830 E Lafayette St.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Enjoy cold brews and good food while you impress your friends with your knowledge of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Wine Tasting
Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022, begins @ 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Wine House on Market Street, 1355 Market St.
Cost: $25.00
What you’ll get: This event will feature 10 outstanding summer wines from Spain and France. There will be two sessions available, one at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be two wine experts in attendance pouring the samples and answering questions. This is your chance to sample some wines that are refreshing and perfect for the summertime heat.

Eddie 9V Live
Date: Friday, May 27, 2022, begins @ 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bradfordville Blues Club, 7152 Moses Ln.
Cost: $20.00
What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening listening to music by Eddie 9V live. Eddie knows how to jam and will have you moving to the music in no time.

Saylor Dollar Live
Date: Friday, May 27, 2022, begins @ 6:00 p.m.
Where: Hurricane Grill & Wings, 6800 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Relax on Friday night with the sounds of Saylor Dollar live. You’ll be swaying along while you enjoy hot wings and gold drinks.

Tallahassee Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Where: 2904 Kerry Forest Pkwy
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: The Tallahassee Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of locally grown products. It is a Year-Round Market with over 25 vendors with a wide selection of items for sale.

Tallahassee Downtown Market
Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Where: Ponce de Leon Park, Downtown Tallahassee
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: Wake up to some Tallahassee goodness this Saturday at the Tallahassee Downtown Market from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fresh from the garden local produce, fresh baked breads, and unique arts and crafts hand made by local artists will be available for purchase.

Satur-DIY Wood Workshop
Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $39.00
What you’ll get: Join the AR Workshop to work on any wood DIY projects offered. Choose any project from the list on the website. Then in the workshop you’ll have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. BYO wine or beer to sip and enjoy during the workshop. Register on-line.


Sunday Crafter-noon
Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $39.00
What you’ll get: Bring the family and join the AR Workshop for a canvas and wood DIY class. In the workshop, you will have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors.

Thursdays at the Theatre for Kids
Date: May 19-June 20, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: Railroad Village, 1872 Mill St.
Cost: $25.00
What you’ll get: Get your kid up and moving at “Thursdays at the Theatre” presented by Indaba Theatre & Associates Inc.! They will provide fun ways for kids to gain confidence and meet new people. During the time kids will learn different strategies to react to spontaneous scenes around them. Each week new scenarios, lessons, and fun games will be presented to keep them engaged.

Soul of Southside Festival
Date: May 14-22, 2022
Where: Use link above for location of events.
Cost: $15.00
What you’ll get: Celebrate the rich and diverse history that exists within Tallahassee’s Southside during the Soul of Southside Arts & Humanities Festival. The event will offer in-person and virtual participation experiences that blend education and entertainment and explores the historic influence of Southside and its residents on Tallahassee’s economic and human development. Check out the link above for a full list of events dates and times along with locations.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill Live Show
Date: May 13-29, 2022
Where: Theatre Tallahassee, 1861 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: $15.00
What you’ll get: The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous, reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

Comments / 0

