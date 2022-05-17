ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Gas prices jump again across area

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices are headed up again. There are still a couple of Emporia gas stations at $3.99 a...

kvoe.com

Related
KVOE

Americus Road to see two construction zones beginning Monday

If the weather holds, yet another major construction project is coming for a Lyon County highway. Assistant County Engineer Jim Brull says there are concerns about the entire road between Emporia and Americus seeing work during this project, which involves a “leveling course” and an overlay. That’s not the case.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Well over 100 vehicles part of Flatland Cruisers car show

Classic cars, trucks — and even a bus — were part of the Flatland Cruisers’ annual car show Saturday. Jeff Shirley of Americus brought the bus, a 1948 Chevrolet. He came across the bus from a person who originally sold him a truck. Shirley didn’t track the hours he put into renovating the bus, which now is fully decked out.
AMERICUS, KS
ksal.com

South Salina Construction Project Begins

A project to replace deteriorated concrete panels at a busy intersection in Salina is underway. According to the City of Salina the project at the intersection of Ohio, Belmont, and Wayne started on Wednesday. During construction, the outside through lanes of Ohio, the southbound to westbound turn lane, and one...
SALINA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Moderate to heavy rainfall back in forecast for first half of upcoming week

Lyon County is still officially drying out from one round of flooding. Another is possible this week. The National Weather Service expects rain to develop Monday afternoon. Rain chances could continue through Wednesday evening. The current forecast calls for anywhere from 1-2.5 inches of total rainfall through Wednesday, although totals could be higher in isolated spots.
LYON COUNTY, KS
midkansasonline.com

Class 4A State Baseball Bracket

Salina, Kan. – Brackets have been released for the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament that will take place at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina. The Bullpups have earned the No. 1 Seed and will open with El Dorado at 11 a.m. Thursday. Mac High concluded the regular season with a sweep of the Wildcats, winning 15-1, and 14-1. With a win they will advance to the State Semifinals, and will play at 11 a.m. on Friday, against the winner of No. 4 Iola, and No. 5 Ottawa.
SALINA, KS
KVOE

State Golf tournaments scheduled to begin Monday

The State High School Boys golf tournaments are scheduled to begin on Monday. The Emporia High boys will be playing in the 5A tournament at Winfield. Senior Brooks Sauder is playing in his 3rd State tournament and goes in as a regional champion. Junior Caden Massey is returning for his...
EMPORIA, KS
Newton Kansan

Fire dept eyes another station, more staff

There could be a new fire station up and running, likely on the north side of Newton by 2024 if plans by Fire Chief Steve Roberson come to fruition. The plan has come forward as station one, the oldest (and smallest) station in the department, has become over burdened as the only station north of the train tracks that run through town.
Salina Post

Renewable energy firm to close Kansas plant indefinitely

HUTCHINSON—Renewable energy firm Siemens Gamesa will be shutting down its Hutchinson nacelle facility indefinitely to address what it says are continued challenges in production demand for the U.S. onshore wind energy market, according to a media release. The plant will shut down at the end of the month and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KVOE

Big turnout at Flinthills Mall for Food Truck Rally, Pet Adoptathon

Flinthills Mall was one hoppin’ place for two big events Saturday. The mall had its springtime Food Truck Rally, and the main parking lot was full of food trucks and residents waiting to sample their wares. Mall manager Clarence Frye was impressed. Ten vendors participated, bringing a range of...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Injury car crash reported in North Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An injury car crash has been reported in northern Manhattan on Friday. The Riley County Police Department has reported that an injury crash has occurred near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Marlatt Avenue. Southbound traffic was blocked off and motorists were advised to find an alternate route while emergency crews […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Commissioners approve engineer agreement for Road and Bridge construction project; announce current end of “Fiber to the Home” initiative

Lyon County’s Road and Bridge Department is beginning the early stages of development for new additions to their facilities after approval by county commissioners Thursday morning. Commissioners unanimously approved a $511,125 engineering service agreement between the county and BG Consultants for the construction of two new maintenance facilities, a...
LYON COUNTY, KS

