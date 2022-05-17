Gas prices jump again across area

Salina, Kan. – Brackets have been released for the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament that will take place at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina. The Bullpups have earned the No. 1 Seed and will open with El Dorado at 11 a.m. Thursday. Mac High concluded the regular season with a sweep of the Wildcats, winning 15-1, and 14-1. With a win they will advance to the State Semifinals, and will play at 11 a.m. on Friday, against the winner of No. 4 Iola, and No. 5 Ottawa.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO