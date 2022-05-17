Emporia High baseball, softball and girls soccer begin regionals

Commencement exercises across the KVOE listening area come to a close this weekend. Nearly 300 students from Emporia High will receive diplomas at White Auditorium on Sunday, and several seniors joined the KVOE Showcase with Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder this week. Jayden Birk is planning to study agricultural business at Kansas State University. She says getting involved in everything — including sports, FFA, National Honor Society, Kay Club and Black Orchestra — was one of her favorite memories.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO