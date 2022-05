As a prosecutor, Anne Marie Schubert has thrived on being able to pull off what seemed impossible. Schubert, who has served as Sacramento County’s district attorney for eight years, has a reputation for poring over long-forgotten cases and detailed DNA evidence. Her work drew national attention when it led to an arrest and conviction in the infamous case of the Golden State Killer, a serial rapist and murderer who terrorized dozens of victims throughout California in the 1970s and ‘80s.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO