SHELBY COUNTY — Tornado-warned and severe storms left thousands of Hoosier without power and damage in multiple counties in central Indiana Saturday afternoon. As of 8:25 a.m. Sunday, more than 11,000 people were without power, according to Duke Energy's outage map . Duke says crews worked through the night to repair damage and repairs will continue throughout Sunday. Damage assessment is underway.

CENTRAL, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO