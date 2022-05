After defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the second round, Luka Doncic was heralded as the best player left in the NBA playoffs. Of course, it was going to be difficult for him to live up to that since he is now going up against Steph Curry in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors are a dynasty and while they've taken a couple of years off from contending, there is no reason to believe they can't win the title this season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO