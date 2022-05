DRUGS: At 5:05 p.m. officers observed a Dodge Ram being operated south bond on Wagner Avenue with an expired registration, and a traffic stop was made. Suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle including a white powder substance. One of the passengers admitted the unknown substance was hers while the driver denied knowing about the substance. The substance will be sent to the lab for testing, and this case will be sent to the Darke County Prosecutor’s office for review pending lab results.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO