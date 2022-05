COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington Police and the City of Covington say an officer accused of leaving a teenager with mental issues unattended outdoors did his job properly. As WDBJ7 reported Wednesday, State Senator Creigh Deeds (D-25) is looking into a report of a child with mental health issues being transported from Alleghany Hospital in Covington and left alone at the doorstep of a mental health facility more than 70 miles away.

