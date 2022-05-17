VIDEO: Attempted carjacking on Capitol Dr., driver fights back

A driver of a van says he fought back against a man who was trying to carjack his vehicle, before law enforcement used a Taser on the suspect and took him into custody on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

Capitol Drive was blocked off in both directions at Holton, but has since reopened.

A man at the scene tells TMJ4 that he was driving his van for work when he stopped at a traffic light. He says he then saw a man run through traffic and try to get into his van. The worker says the suspect grabbed the steering wheel.

But the worker says he used his foot to shove the alleged carjacker from the vehicle.

A portion of what he describes was captured on camera.

WATCH: Police arrest the suspect

Victim describes attempted carjacking on Capitol Drive, suspect in custody

The victim says police arrived and used a Taser on the suspect. Law enforcement then handcuffed the suspect and brought him into custody, according to the victim.

The incident is across the street from TMJ4-TV. Employees spotted a man running from police and multiple squad cars responding.

A TMJ4 reporter saw the man appear to be resisting arrest. He was eventually put on a stretcher and into an ambulance. He did not appear to be in visible distress.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the 1 st 911 call came in at 7:36 a.m. on Tuesday. There were reports of a pedestrian on I-43 SB near Hampton approaching a car with a traffic cone and striking the vehicle with the cone. The pedestrian reportedly tried to get in the vehicle, but the driver managed to speed away.

Deputies in the area responded but did not locate the pedestrian. They eventually located him on Capitol Drive near Holton where he tried to get into a second vehicle. Deputies approached him and he resisted, the sheriff's office said. They eventually took him into custody. He and two deputies suffered minor abrasions.

