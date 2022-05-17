ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

VIDEO: Attempted carjacking on Capitol Dr., driver fights back

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsqdS_0fgtRT7n00

A driver of a van says he fought back against a man who was trying to carjack his vehicle, before law enforcement used a Taser on the suspect and took him into custody on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

Capitol Drive was blocked off in both directions at Holton, but has since reopened.

A man at the scene tells TMJ4 that he was driving his van for work when he stopped at a traffic light. He says he then saw a man run through traffic and try to get into his van. The worker says the suspect grabbed the steering wheel.

But the worker says he used his foot to shove the alleged carjacker from the vehicle.

A portion of what he describes was captured on camera. That video is attached at the top of this report (Video courtesy @zal77ez).

WATCH: Police arrest the suspect

Victim describes attempted carjacking on Capitol Drive, suspect in custody

The victim says police arrived and used a Taser on the suspect. Law enforcement then handcuffed the suspect and brought him into custody, according to the victim.

The incident is across the street from TMJ4-TV. Employees spotted a man running from police and multiple squad cars responding.

A TMJ4 reporter saw the man appear to be resisting arrest. He was eventually put on a stretcher and into an ambulance. He did not appear to be in visible distress.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the 1 st 911 call came in at 7:36 a.m. on Tuesday. There were reports of a pedestrian on I-43 SB near Hampton approaching a car with a traffic cone and striking the vehicle with the cone. The pedestrian reportedly tried to get in the vehicle, but the driver managed to speed away.

Deputies in the area responded but did not locate the pedestrian. They eventually located him on Capitol Drive near Holton where he tried to get into a second vehicle. Deputies approached him and he resisted, the sheriff's office said. They eventually took him into custody. He and two deputies suffered minor abrasions.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 14

DDGraham
5d ago

Why not show photos of those released on bond so the public can protect themselves? Too many people out on bond and we don't know who to watch out from.

Reply
25
Dan
5d ago

Yep, a $500 bond with a get out of jail free card. The best part is he won't ever have to pay it! A big thanks to the city DA.

Reply
20
Peter Wanglue
4d ago

Get rip of Evers, he funding millions and millions of our federal Covid-19 money for building more housings for these cartels. These money should equally giving to us as taxes payers, not welfare people. Look other states, their governors divide equally these Covid-19 federal money to their hard working people, not welfare.

Reply
9
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Attempted car theft, reckless homicide; Milwaukee man gets 5 years

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to five years in prison after a 2020 attempted car theft ended with one man dead. Lamont Rodgers, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in April 2021. The shooting happened near 40th and North the night...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Cars
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 teens, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. The shootings left three people wounded. A double shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 6th and Concordia. A 46-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. A 16-year-old male juvenile from Milwaukee who sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was treated on scene for minor injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Newly released video shows customer shoot George Webb employee in face

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — 12 News obtained video of a shooting inside a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa. Police say a customer allegedly shot an employee in the face after an argument over an incomplete food order escalated. The employee, a 26-year-old father, survived but faces extensive injuries. Two women,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings injure 3

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, May 20 was called to investigated at least four separate shooting incidents. Three Milwaukee men were injured and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. 61st and Morgan. Police said someone in a vehicle fired several shots into an unoccupied parked vehicle....
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Vehicles#Carjacker#Traffic Cone#Capitol Dr#Holton#Sb
WISN

Woman dead 2 weeks found in home, husband to face homicide charge

GREENFIELD, Wis. — WISN 12 has uncovered new details in the murder of a Greenfield woman. The medical examiner identified the victim Friday afternoon as Jamie Ward. The 50-year-old's body was discovered Wednesday at a home at 4700 block of West Maple Leaf Circle. "There were police cars all...
GREENFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS 58

Legally blind man killed near 37th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A blind Milwaukee man was murdered Monday night, May 16, near 37th and Burleigh. He's another victim of gun violence that plagued the city this week. Thirty-one-year-old Deshawn Lumas was just 12 days away from his 32nd birthday. He was shot at his home and later died at the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

New details emerge on Wisconsin Family Action attack

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're learning new details in the attack on an anti-abortion office in Madison. A newly released 911 call details the moment when authorities were alerted to the fire. A man driving by the Wisconsin Family Action office reported seeing flames, smoke and a smashed window.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: $1M bond for 3 men charged

MILWAUKEE - Three men charged in connection to a shooting near Water and Highland that injured 17 people made their initial court appearance Thursday, May 19 – cash bond for all three set at $1 million. Marquise Jackson, 24, has been in custody since the Friday shooting. "Here he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy