Woman run over in fatal motorcycle wreck

By Sara Tomarelli
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — More details have emerged in a fatal motorcycle wreck that happened Monday night.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling to Ryan, Oklahoma.

The driver of the motorcycle and the female passenger went past Jolly to Henrietta before getting turned around and heading back to Jolly.

The female passenger then fell off the back of the motorcycle and was run over by a car and pronounced dead on scene.

Lyde said the car tried to swerve and dodge the female in the road, but was unable to and then rolled over. The driver was transported by AMR to United Regional for unknown injuries.

Officials are unsure why the woman fell off the motorcycle.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

