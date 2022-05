(NEWTON) The Jasper County Health Department will host a Health Fair next Wednesday, May 25th, from 10:00 to 1:00, at West End Reception & Events in Newton. There will be free screenings, such as blood pressure, pulse oximetry, fit kits, and more, plus an Air Evac Helicopter will be available for viewing. Door prizes will be given away, along with many items available at the various vendor tables. Lunch items will be for sale, with all proceeds to benefit the Jasper County Cancer Support Fund. All are invited out next Wednesday.

NEWTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO