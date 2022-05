UPDATE 2: 5/20/2022 3:10 pm. From Melissa Maddox-Evans, the program was proposed to HACA as a City-sponsored program. HACA does not have the maintenance capability to monitor the vehicles on their property. However, all HACA properties are right next to City Streets, so HACA residents should have access. Maddox-Evans also said that the Bird representative said that Bird chose the geofenced areas partially based on the prior bike-share program. Bird also told HACA that this was a start and that they would evaluate where to expand. We have reached out to Bird for more information.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO