Denver, CO

5 things to know about freezing temperatures, snow Friday

By Dara Bitler
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After a warm start to the week, big changes are on the way to Colorado. Temperatures will take a nose dive on Friday. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday.

Here are five things to know about the storm system moving in:

  1. Highs will be around 90 degrees on Thursday before a cold front races in.
  2. After 10 a.m. on Friday, a rain/snow mix will develop in Denver.
  3. Denver could see 1-4 inches of total accumulation, mostly overnight Friday into Saturday morning
  4. Expect several inches of heavy, wet snow above 6,000 feet. The Foothills and Divide could get 4-10 inches of accumulation.
  5. Skies will clear early Saturday with overnight lows around freezing in Denver. A frost/freeze is possible.
Yes, it can still snow in May in Denver

Latest freeze dates since 1872

Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service :

  • June 8, 2007
  • June 2, 1951
  • June 9, 1919
  • May 30, 1883
  • May 28, 1947
  • May 26, 1950
  • May 24, 2002
  • May 22, 2019
  • May 22, 1930
  • May 22, 1910

