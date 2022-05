COVID-19 is rising up again in several areas of the state. The State Department of Public Health is reporting more than 40,000 new cases and 56 additional deaths over the past week. 39 counties are at the medium level, while Boone, Lee, Stephenson, Winnebago, Peoria, Tazewell, Champaign and Ford are...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO